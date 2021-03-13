TISHOMINGO, MISSISSIPPI — Susie J. Massey, 83, died March 11, 2021. Graveside service will be Sunday at 11:30 a.m. at Forrest Grove Cemetery with Deaton Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the cemetery

