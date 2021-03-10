RED BAY — Susie Jean Chapman McNatt, 64, Red Bay, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, March 11, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Glendale Cemetery, Leighton, with Doug Jackson officiating.
Susie was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Jean Chapman.
She is survived by her daughters, Sonya Gargis (Brian Isbell), Muscle Shoals, and Brandi Jackson (Keith), Florence; brothers, Larry, Anthony, and Timmy Chapman; grandchildren, Baylee Gargis, and Jace and Jolie Jackson; great-grandson, Paxton Gargis; and a host of nieces and nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented