FLORENCE — Susie Joe Garrison, age 61, of Florence, passed away March 9, 2022. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 12, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Mrs. Garrison was preceded in death by her husband, T.V. Garrison, and parents, June and James Stevenson.
Survivors include her children, Justin Davis (Amy), Jamie Davis, and Charles Davis (Alicia); several brothers and sisters, nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her best friend and sister-in-law, Shelia, whom she would talk to every day; and her co-worker family at Glenwood Healthcare.
Susie was all about family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She loved reading and watching The Golden Girls, The Food Network, and Ghost Hunters. She enjoyed the outdoors, and loved fishing.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
