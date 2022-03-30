HILLSBORO — Susie M. Johnson, 87, died March 27, 2022. Funeral will be Thursday at noon at Wheeler Chapel. Burial will follow in Calvary Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

