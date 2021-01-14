RUSSELLVILLE — Suzanne Wages Langcuster, 85, died January 8, 2021. Graveside service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Knights of Pythias Cemetery with Spry Memorial Chapel directing. She was the widow of James Cecil Langcuster, Sr.

