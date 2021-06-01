IUKA, MS — Martha Sybil Hodge, 87, died Saturday, May 29, 2021. Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka. Interment will follow in New Prospect Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 5 until 9 p.m., Tuesday, June 1, at the funeral home. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.