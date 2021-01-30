FLORENCE — With profound sadness we announce the passing of Syble, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on January 28, 2021.
She was born on August 6, 1928 in Lauderdale County, Alabama to Ed and Blanche Fulks. After a whirlwind courtship, she eloped and married the love of her life, H.B. “Buck” Haraway in April of 1946. After 44 years of marriage, he preceded her in death in 1990.
She will be remembered for her out-going personality and friendliness to everyone she met. She was a very talented seamstress, wonderful homemaker and thoughtful neighbor whose laughter lit up any room she entered. Most of all she loved her family.
She was the beloved mother of Brenda Haraway Griffith and Danny Haraway (JoAnne), adored grandmother of Lauren Pool Williams (Kevin) and Tommy Kinkle (Mary), and cherished great-grandmother of Emily Kinkle (fiancé, Eric), Stewart Kinkle, and Lila Williams. She was the dear sister of Ruth Fulks Sanford (Stancil) and the late Jane Fulks Pennington, Rita Fulks Taylor, Verta Mae Fulks Peck, Buster Fulks, Roy Fulks, and Eugene Fulks (Sue). Syble was also the sister-in-law of the late Nancy Haraway Garner, Imogene Haraway Tuten, Lucille Haraway Garner, Horace Haraway, John Haraway, and T.B. Haraway as well as a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews in both families. All of these she loved and cared for deeply.
Syble was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord and will now be rejoicing with Him in heaven. We will say our final farewell to Syble at a graveside service at Ingram Cemetery near Whitehead on Saturday afternoon, February 6th at 2:00 where she will be laid to rest beside her loving husband, Buck. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
