LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Syble Jeanette Berryhill, 84, died December 12, 2020. No visitation. Graveside service will be Thursday at 3 p.m. at Blair Cemetery, Westpoint, TN, Neal Funeral Home directing. She was a member of Mars Hill United Methodist Church.

