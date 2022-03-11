TOWN CREEK — Syble Franks Sutton, 89, died March 9, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Harris Chapel Church of God of Prophecy. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. Lawrence Funeral Home will be directing. Syble was married to the late Edward Sutton.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.