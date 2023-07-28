WATERLOO — Sydney Keith “Syd” Alexander, Jr., 70, Waterloo, formerly of Sheffield, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, July 29, from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will immediately follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield, with Bro. Ronny Poag officiating.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you