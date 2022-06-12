FLORENCE — Sylba Tankersley Pruitt, 79, born in Birmingham, AL., and a resident of Florence, AL., passed away peacefully June 10, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Larry Dempsey, Jr.; her parents Howard & Claudine Tankersley; sister, Shirley Tankersley; and brother, Grant Tankersley.
Mrs. Pruitt is survived by her loving husband Danny R. Pruitt; children, Amy Dempsey Wagner, Grant Dempsey (Ashly) and Mark Dempsey; grandchildren, Joseph Mooser, Katie-Lawrence Wagner, Taylor Dempsey, Carson Dempsey, Grace Dempsey, Gavin Dempsey, Avie-Lou Dempsey, Bennett Dempsey and Beckett Dempsey.
Sylba graduated from Ensley High School, Birmingham 1961. She attended Auburn University where she was a member of Phi Mu, Alpha Mu chapter and was featured as Loveliest of the Plains 1961. Sylba attended St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where she was a member of the St. Joseph’s Women’s Society and Knights of Columbus Ladies Group.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend; always giving more than she ever expected to receive. Sylba had an amazing career as an executive assistant with Reynolds Metals, Martin Industries and retiring from Alliant Techsystems Inc.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service in Greenview Memorial Park where Mrs. Pruitt will be laid to rest.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital @stjude.org Please visit greenviewmemorial.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
