PHIL CAMPBELL — Sylvester Scott, Jr., departed this life for his heavenly home on Friday, July 17, 2020 peacefully at his residence. Even though he had only been sick since February, he was looking forward to going home and meeting his Lord.
Sylvester was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of Pleasant Hill FCM Church and also a diehard Alabama fan. He had worked for years as a Juvenile Probation Officer and worked hard supporting the Boys & Girls Attention Home.
Visitation 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Pleasant Hill First Congregational Methodist Church with the funeral following at 12:00 noon at the church. Bro. Darryl Whitehead and Bro. Chris Cooper officiating. Burial in East Franklin Cemetery.
He was preceded in death his parents, Sill and Dora Lee (Quinn) Scott.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 45 years, Anita Morgan Scott; son, Derrick Scott (wife, Lorie); daughter, Tiffany Scott Bullington; grandchildren, Chloe Scott, Chaley Bullington, Tiffin Bullington; sister, Ruth Ann Horton (husband, Glen); niece, LeAnn Strickland; and a host of friends.
The pallbearers will be Tim Stehno, Lyle Garrison, Bo Weeks, Kevin Strickland, Billy Cummings, and Willi Cummings.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the Boys & Girls Attention Home, P.O. Box 742, Florence, AL 35630.
