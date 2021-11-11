RUSSELLVILLE — Sylvia Elliott Robinson, age 92, of Russellville, passed away on Sunday, November 07, 2021 at Terrace Manor Nursing Home.
Mrs. Sylvia was born November 02, 1929 as a premature baby during the Depression, being small enough to sleep in a sewing machine drawer. After overcoming adversity throughout her life and adapting to blindness, she was one to always find the positive in everything. She was a devout Christian, having attended Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church and the Franklin County Cowboy Church. She was a woman of many talents, being a great cook, a songwriter, a great singer, and even an inventor. Mrs. Sylvia loved being a Foster Grandparent and teaching the children to sing. She was the best mother and grandmother ever, always loving you no matter what. She leaves many wonderful memories for her family.
The visitation will be 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. today, November 11, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel with Bro. Brian Welch officiating the service. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery.
She was preceded in death her husbands, Ira Lee Russell Hamm and Thomas Robinson; children, Anita Holmes, James Ira Hamm; great-grandchild, Bailey Long; parents, Robert Hezzie Elliott and Docia Bradshaw Grimes; siblings, Spencer, Edwin, Fred, Virginia, and Maureen.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Russell Neal Hamm, Emily Jackson (D.J.); grandchildren, Guy Steven Holmes (Lisa), Stacy Sharpston, Stephanie Clark (Zach), Amanda Long (Tim), Brandy Hamm, Whitney Rayford (Gavin), Blake Jackson, Megan Jackson, Mia Jackson; great-grandchildren, Hailey Long, Emma-Leigh Davis, Kenlee Long, Carter Clark, Lilly Walters, Wyatt Walters, Brennan Miller, London Miller, Atlas Rayford; sister, Bobbie Jean Wunschel; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The pallbearers will be Steven Holmes, Tim Long, Denzil Hardy, Roy Cornelison, Zach Clark, Steve Tidwell, and Edwin Gonzales. The honorary pallbearer will be Carter Clark.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Kelly and the staff of Terrace Manor Nursing Home for your kindness, dedication, and love shown to our mother and grandmother.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
