F.2.2.23 Sylvia Ikard.jpg

FLORENCE — Sylvia Beckman Ikard, 86, of Florence, passed away January 29, 2023. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, founding member of Quad Cities Choral Directors Association, Music Educators National Conference, Alabama Music Educators Association, and the American Choral Directors Association. Mrs. Ikard was a graduate of Coffee High School and Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, and she had a degree in Music Education. She was a School Teacher and a Choral Director at Waterloo and Sheffield High Schools.

