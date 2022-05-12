TUSCUMBIA — Sylvia Jean Mitchell, 82, Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. There will be a graveside service Friday, May 13, at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia at 3:00 p.m.
Sylvia was a lifelong resident of Tuscumbia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benny Mitchell; parents, Josephine and Carl Foster; and sister, Jo A. Lamar.
Sylvia is survived by her children, Richard Mitchell, Wiley Mitchell (Jenny), Wesley Mitchell, Greg Mitchell (Teresa), and Brad Mitchell; sister, Marty Chambers, of Ohio; grandchildren, Mallory Kimbrough (Justin), McKenzie Mitchell, Dylan Mitchell (Julie), Gia Mitchell, and Ben Mitchell; step-grandson, Matt West; great-grandchildren, Ava, Landon, Harper, and Dylan Kate Kimbrough; and several nieces and nephews.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
