LAWRENCEBURG, TENNESSEE — Sylvia Mattie Luffman, 94, died Saturday, September 26, 2020. Visitation will be held on Monday, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with butial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was a member or Meadow View Baptist Church.

