SHEFFIELD — Sylvia Ann Faulkner Pounders, age 58, passed away February 23, 2023. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 27, from 11 a.m.-noon, at Williams Funeral Home. The service will follow at noon in the funeral home chapel, with burial in Pisgah Cemetery. Survivors include her husband, Lonnie Ray Pounders. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

