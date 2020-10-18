FLORENCE
Sylvia Ruth Oldham, age 73, of Florence, passed away October 15, 2020. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 19, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie G. Oldham; daughter, Melanie Dawn Oldham; parents, Gordon and Annie Ruth Allred; and brother, Larry Allred.
Survivors include her children, Selena Brown (Rob), Terry Oldham (Teresa), grandchildren, Melanie Cole, Heath Brown, Chris Stanford and Tyler Oldham; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Futrell, Dakotah Cole and Rhett Stanford; great-great grandchild, Ansley Rose Conaser; and sisters, Dorothy Dykes ,Edith Moore, Linda Bass and Brenda Hogue.
Sylvia was retired from ECM where she was a registered nurse. She loved the outdoors and growing flowers. Sylvia loved going places with friends, and was always the life of the party. She loved to dance. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her family and friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Dustin Conaser, Heath Brown, Rob Brown, Jason Cooper, Tyler Oldham and Matthew Cooper. Chris Stanford and Cody Oldham will be honorary pallbearers.
You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com.
