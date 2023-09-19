F 9.19.23 T.J. Nichols.jpg
SHEFFIELD — T.J. “Frog” Nichols, 79, Sheffield, passed away on Monday, September 18, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 20, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield, beginning at 3:30 p.m. with Chris Stokes officiating.

