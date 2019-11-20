MUSCLE SHOALS — T. Joe Johnson, 83, passed away November 17, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family after a short battle with cancer. He was a Deacon at East Colbert Church of Christ. He was personally committed to fundraising activities (like the monthly Fish Fry) for Indian Missions and oversaw the audio-visual operations for church services.
He is survived by his beautiful wife of 63 years, Norma Darby Johnson; children, Richard Johnson (Shelia), Victoria DellaNoce (Joe) and Jody Johnson (Leslie); five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Icie Belle Johnson and brother, Bill.
Joe served the Lord with all his heart and touched the lives of so many with his gentle and giving spirit.
Visitation is November 22, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral service is November 23rd 1 p.m. at East Colbert COC followed by interment in Greenview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to East Colbert COC for “Indian Missions.”
