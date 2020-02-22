FLORENCE — Tab Kennedy Waddell, 32, of Florence died Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Helen Keller Hospital.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Elkins East Chapel from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be Monday, February 24, 2020, 11 a.m. at Elkins East Chapel with Stan Dean and Haskell Sparks officiating. Burial will follow in Killen City Cemetery with military honors.
Tab served in the US Marine Corps and deployed three times and earned Combat Infantry Badges. He was an Ironworker with Local No. 477. He was a member of Killen Church of Christ and American Legion Post No. 146, Loretto, Tennessee. Tab was preceded in death by his grandmother, Kathy Brown.
He is survived by his mother, Tassy Sanderson (Jason); father, Paul Waddell (Kimberly); grandparents, Ken and Connie Waddell and L.C. Brown (Nancie); brothers, T.J. Waddell (Stefane Wilkes) and Zachary Waddell; sister, Auburn Nicole Waddell; uncle, Mark Waddell (Tia); nephews Titus Waddell, Nic Murray, Jase James, Tinley Wayne Simbeck, Paislee Michelle Sanderson and Makaylah Jade Simbeck; stepbrothers, Harley Sanderson and Cody Sanderson; stepsister, Samatha Murray.
Pallbearers will be Jared James, Dowlen Hughston, Chris Berry, Ryan Newton, Zachary Waddell and Matthew Lobes.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Autism Speaks.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
