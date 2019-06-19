CHEROKEE — Tabatha Leeann Sutton, age 31 of Cherokee, passed away on Monday, June 17th, 2019. Her visitation will be Thursday, June 20th at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee from noon to 2 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m. with Joey Barrier officiating. Burial will be in Cherokee Memorial Park.
Tabatha was preceded in death by her PawPaw, James H. Sutton.
Tabatha is survived by her mother, Shirley Sutton; father, Johnny Lee Sutton; daughter, Lexi Rhodes; sisters, Marisa Ann Gaines (Leighton), Leslee Dawn Sutton (Cherokee); aunts, Crystal Tawanna Huddleston (David), Beverly Ann Weaver (Eric); uncle, James O. Sutton; niece, Victoria; and nephew, Andrew.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Huddleston, Rex Golliver, Frankie Adams, Neeley Adams, Jimmy Crosswhite and Mac McCaig. Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Mobley, Cole Mobley, Danny Crosswhite and Tim Winstead.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
