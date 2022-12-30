MADISON
Tabitha Donyale Cobb, 48, died Sunday, December 25, 2022.
Public Viewing will be held Friday, noon - 8 p.m., at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, 2 p.m., at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, Leighton, Alabama. She will lie in the sanctuary one-hour prior to the funeral service.
A private Interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the diabetes foundation in her honor.
