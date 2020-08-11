DEMPSEY COMMUNITY — Mrs. Tallulah Watson Johnson, 87, of the Dempsey community, passed away at her residence August 9, 2020. A native of Marion County, Alabama, she had lived in the area for the past 53 years, having moved from Florence, Alabama. A retired teacher with the Franklin County School System and a homemaker, she was a faithful member of James Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
Graveside services will be held at Dempsey Cemetery on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 6:00 P.M. Officiating will be Frank Spires and Kenneth Bond.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her children, Gail Johnson Spires and husband, Frank, John M. Johnson and wife, Katherine, and Laura Johnson Aycock and husband, Jeff; sister, Virginia Delano; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lance Delano Johnson; parents, John Simpson and Minnie Todd Watson; and sister, Wynell Gann.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to James Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
Commented