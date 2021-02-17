HOHENWALD, TENNESSEE — Talmadge “Biff” Spencer Bradley Jr., 65, died February 13, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Rock House Coffee Company & Event Center. He was retired from Dana Corporation. Loretto Memorial Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.

