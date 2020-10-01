FLORENCE — Talmadge Dwain Wood, 72 of Florence, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Wood was a member of Abundant Grace Church, Local No. 366, Salvation Army, North Alabama Mid-South/UWA - Red Shadow and The Assassin.
Visitation will be Friday, October 2, 2020 at Greenview Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Sue Dorman officiating. Burial will follow in Central Heights Community Cemetery.
Mr. Wood was preceded in death by his parents, James Edward Wood and Fannie Ceree McCleskey Wood; brothers, JC Wood, Edward Franklin Wood; infant brother, Grover Wood; sister, Nanny Sue Nichols.
Mr. Wood is survived by his wife of 54 years, Irene Brown Wood; daughters, Melissa Pruett (Robert) and Teresa Crosslin (Terry); brother, Robert Dale Wood (Paula); grandchildren, Matthew Crosslin (Amanda), Bradley Crosslin (Amanda), Cody Pruett (Brittany), Wyatt Pruett and Tim Adams; great-grandchildren, Hailey Crosslin and Henry Crosslin.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Eaton, Allen Holden, Tim Adams, Ricky Singleton, Wade Gann, Jason Bevis.
