LEIGHTON — Tamaya Cheri Abernathy, 39, died September 21, 2020. Public viewing will be today from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens.

