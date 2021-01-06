FLORENCE — Tammy Jean Adams, 72, of Florence, passed away, Sunday, January 3, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights from 1:00 until 3:00 P.M. Funeral services will immediately follow in the Chapel with Lynn Holloway officiating. Burial will be in Fords Mill Cemetery.
Ms. Adams was preceded in death by her husband, Ross Adams Jr; parents, William and G. Odell Holloway; sisters, Fay Woods, Ruth Balentine, and Lois Smith; brothers, James Holloway, David Lee Holloway, Dan Holloway, Phillip Holloway, Paul Holloway, and Noah Holloway.
She is survived by her sons, Ross Adams (Tonya), Tim Adams (Sherry), Chad Adams (Keisha); grandchildren, Hope Carter (Lance), Malachi Adams, Gabriel Adams, Neveah Adams, Austin Adams, and Lincoln Adams; great-grandchild, Kaiser Carter; sisters, Ann Balentine and Esther Witt.
Pallbearers will be Keith Dean, Brad Ledford, John Parrish, Jr Melson, Brandon Wood, and Samuel Woods. Honorary pallbearer will be Charles Woods.
2 Timothy 4: 7-8 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
Please visit www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
