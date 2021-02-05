FLORENCE — Tammy Jean Dillon, 58, of Florence, passed away February 3, 2021.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 6, from 11:30 a.m. until noon at Williams Funeral Home. The service will follow at noon in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Vince Lindsey officiating. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Tammy was preceded in death by her father, Thomas H. Lindsey. Survivors include her mother, Mary Ann Lindsey; daughter, Krista Michelle Dillon; grandchildren, Chance and Dominick Race; great-grandchildren, Zeke and Zayden Race; sister, Carol England; brother, Vince Lindsey (Becky); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tammy loved people and loved talking on the phone. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Mask and social distancing are required.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
