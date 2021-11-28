FLORENCE — Tammy Marie Lansdell age 50, of Florence, left this world peacefully Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Her smile brought joy and happiness to everyone she met.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lana Kaye Kirby; father, Jack Garrett; biological father, John Long.
Survivors are her husband, Pelmer Lansdell, Jr.; daughters, Kayla and Jackie Kirby.
Tammy was born in Milan, Italy, raised in Baker City, Oregon. She worked from New York to Alaska to Boise Idaho. She moved to Alabama four years ago after meeting her love. She immediately became an Alabama fan and loved to have football parties and tailgating parties “Roll Tide”. Her passion was to please everyone. Tammy loved to kayak, fish, shoot pool, and listen to music.
A memorial service will be announced later. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com.
