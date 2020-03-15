IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Tammy Lynn Stults Thompson, 60, died Saturday, March 14, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-8 p.m., and Monday from 9 am until service time, at Shackelford’s Funeral Home. The funeral will be Monday at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Butler Grove Cemetery. She was the wife of Mr. Joseph Thompson.