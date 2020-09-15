FLORENCE — Tammy Lynn White, 48, died September 13, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. until noon. Funeral will follow at noon in the chapel with burial in Milford Cemetery, Waterloo. She was the wife of Patrick White. Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com

