FLORENCE — Tammy Michelle Oakley McInish, 55, died August 9, 2021. A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Face masks will be required at family’s request. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting the family.

