FLORENCE — Tammy McInish, age 55, was born July 22, 1966 to Trigger & Reba Oakley of Cloverdale, Alabama. She died August 9, 2021, in Bentonville, Arkansas, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Greenview Memorial Park. Duane Keener will be officiating. In the event of inclement weather, there will be a family-only private service with live-streaming available on Facebook.
Tammy was retired from the Lauderdale County Board of Education as a teacher at Central High School. She taught countless students in her 25-year career as a math and English teacher. “Mrs. Mac,” as she was affectionately called by her students, not only taught academic classes, but she also taught them how to maneuver life and to never give up on their dreams. She loved all of her students as her own and enjoyed catching up with them when she would see them. For many years, Tammy was the coordinator of the Miss Wildcat Beauty Pageant and the Central High Homecoming Parade. Her bullhorn was one of her prized possessions. Tammy was a member of Central Heights Baptist Church, where she was the church pianist for many years.
She graduated with bachelor and master degrees in education from the University of North Alabama. She played basketball on a scholarship at Northwest Community College in Phil Campbell, AL. She was also a proud 1984 graduate of Central High School, being elected as Miss CHS her senior year. Tammy was a member of the CHS Dance Line and played center for the Lady Wildcat Basketball Team. During her senior year, she was instrumental in her team finishing with a 22-1 record, and were County, Area, and Regional Champions.
Tammy’s hobbies included traveling and camping with her husband, grilling competitions, and her beautiful flowers. She was a master chef and the family artist in residence! Tammy loved being “Mimi” to her five precious grandchildren. They were the light of her life!
Tammy is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Paul, along with their daughter, Lacey McInish Knause (Daniel), and their son, Neill McInish (Lori). She is also survived by her parents, Trigger & Reba Oakley; sisters, Suzanne Huckaba (Randy), Julie Robinson (Dale), Hope Craft (Lee). Tammy leaves many memories for her grandchildren, Oakley, Olivia, & Isabella McInish, Henry & Andrew Knause.
She is also survived by six nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends who loved her very much. Her bright smile and infectious laugh will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jim & Roberta Neill of Savannah, TN, and Jim & Ethel Oakley of Cloverdale, AL.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Tammy Oakley McInish Memorial Scholarship. Donations can be mailed to Central High School, 3000 County Road 200, Florence, AL 35633 or electronically transferred via Venmo, @Mrs-Mac21, with the link 4375.
Pallbearers will be Taylor Huckaba, Alex Robinson, Adam Craft, Lucas Craft, Conner Hall, and Hunter Killen.
A special thanks to the medical staff at Northwest Medical Center, Bentonville, Arkansas, for the expert care they gave to Tammy and Paul, and for the kindness shown to our family.
