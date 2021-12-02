CULLMAN
Tammy Jo Morrison, age 51, of Cullman, AL, formerly of Colbert County passed away Monday, November 29th, 2021. A memorial visitation will be Saturday, November 4th from 12 noon p.m. until 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence.
Tammy attended Sheffield High School and was a member of the Bulldogs band. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Jr, and Mary Willingham.
Survivors are her husband, Butch Morrison; brother, Brandon Willingham; children, Ashley New and Gennifer May; grandchildren, Jayden, Jacelynn, and Jolie New, Audrey and Russell Cleveland; step-daughters, Erin and Effie; step-grandchild, Robyn Morrison.
Commented