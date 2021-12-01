CULLMAN

Tammy Jo Morrison, age 51, of Cullman, AL., formerly of Colbert County passed away Monday, November 29, 2021. A memorial visitation will be Saturday, November 4, from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence.

