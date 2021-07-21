FLORENCE — Tammy Sue Richardson, 63, died July 19, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Church of Christ. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with burial in Old Macedonia Church of Christ Cemetery. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.