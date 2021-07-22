FLORENCE — Tammy Sue Richardson, 63 of Florence, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center. Tammy was a member of Woodlawn Church of Christ. Tammy loved her church family and loved all children at Woodlawn Church of Christ, she had a beautiful heart and soul, and she will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be today, July 22, 2021 at Woodlawn Church of Christ from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. with funeral services immediately following at 2:00 p.m. with Matt Heupel and Dale Boren officiating. Burial will take place in Old Macedonia Church of Christ Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Auldon and Elizabeth Grigsby; brother, John Auldon Grigsby; sisters, Judy Borden and Marie Salter. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Richardson; sister, Stella Holman; and seven nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers and Honorary pallbearers will be Tammy’s beloved family and friends from Woodlawn Church of Christ.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented