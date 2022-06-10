FLORENCE
Tammy Venice Nard Caperton, 47, of Florence, AL, passed away June 8, 2022 at her home. Tammy was a loving Homemaker and a member of Bethel Grove Baptist Church.
Tammy is survived by her husband, Roy Mack Caperton, Jr.; mother, Polly Ann Pigg Nard; sons, Roy Mack Caperton III and Skyler Lee Caperton (Elizabeth); sister, Samantha Denise Nard Kimbrell; grandchildren, Lilah Chevelle Caperton and Skyler Lee Caperton, Jr.; nephews, Ryan Kimbrell and Chase Kimbrell; sister-in-law, Hollie Daniels; brother-in-law, Danny Caperton; mother-in-law, Vergie Nix; grandmother, Nelly Caperton
She was preceded in death by father, Robert Lee Nard.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 11:00-1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Hollis Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Hollie Daniels, Ryan Kimbrell, Chase Kimbrell, Aaron Caperton, Conner Caperton, Skyler Caperton and Roy Caperton, Jr.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented