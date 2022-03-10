FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE — Tammy Yvonne Phillips, 50, died February 26, 2022. Public viewing will be Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with interment in Fairview Cemetery, Russellville.

