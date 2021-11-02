F 11.2.21 Schechner obit.jpg
Buy Now

FLORENCE — Tamra Heupel Schechner, age 38, of Florence, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 3rd from 12:00 till 2:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. Graveside will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Philip and Gertie Mae Heupel.

Survivors are her father, Alan Heupel; mother, Glenda Davis (Dewayne Davis); children, Christian, Ginger and Gaige; grandparents, Glenn and Betty Tatum; many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was a member of Cross Point Church of Christ.

Donations can be made to Pine Hill Cemetery. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.