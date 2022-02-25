MUSCLE SHOALS — Tamra Kay Wells, 62, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. No services will be held at this time.
Tamra was a native of Colbert County. She was preceded in death by her son, Dylan Fore; and her father, Marvin E. Wells.
Tamra is survived by her mother, Roberta Wells; brothers, Timothy Wells and Neil Wells (Sonya); sisters, Carrie Helmick and Kimberly Rhodes; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented