RUSSELLVILLE — Tange Jean Oliver, age 44, of Russellville, passed away at her residence on Saturday, October 02, 2021.
Tange was a 1995 graduate of Phil Campbell High School. She enjoyed working at Scruggs Farm Warehouse in Tupelo and she was a member of the Eastern Brahman Breeders Association. Tange was a special woman, who loved everyone she came in contact with. She had a heart of gold, never seeing differences in people, just wanted to help anyone she could. She was feisty and loved life, and always had a soft spot in her heart for any animal. She brought home numerous animals just because they needed taking care of. She was an exceptional wife, mother, and a best friend to all three of her children. She leaves her family and friends with so many wonderful memories. Her life motto was “always build a better boat.”
She was preceded in death by her father, John Burns; grandparents, Mary Ruth Weeks Williams, and Flora and Huey Howard.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 24 years, Shannon Mark Oliver; children, Johnna Grace Oliver (Jacob Devaney), Sterlyn Brooke Oliver (A.J. Sanchez), Brannon “Bubba” Mark Oliver; grandchild, Kash Devaney and a new grandchild on the way; mother, Jean Howard; brothers, Nickie John Howard (Jane), Craig Howard (Pam); in-laws, Silas and Annette Oliver; sister-in-law, Sharon Oliver Hatton (Franky); several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends. She also leaves her beloved Brahman cows, Rosemary, Sage, and J.B.
The visitation will be 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 08, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church in Russellville. The funeral will be at 2:00 p.m. at the church with Brother Brian Welch and Brother Clint Holcombe officiating the service. Burial will be in Blue Springs Cemetery.
The pallbearers will be Nickie Howard, Craig Howard, Jacob Devaney, A.J. Sanchez, Robbie Tidwell, and Bradley Tidwell.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks for all of the condolences and prayers during this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation in Tange’s memory to Kruizn for a Kure Foundation, a charity of your choice, or to the Tange Oliver Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Eastern Brahman Breeders Association.
