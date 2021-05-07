GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Tania Shurden Jenkins, 48, died May 5, 2021. Services will be today at 4 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS, with burial in Belmont City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, directing.

