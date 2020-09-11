ROGERSVILLE — Tanner Dale Hamilton, 23, died September 9, 2020. Visitation will be today from 12 to 2 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Emmaline Stutts Cemetery
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Trevor Lawrence, No. 1 Clemson begin another title chase
- Officials discuss Tourism Improvement District
- Deshler picks up two wins in tri-match at Rogers
- Sherwood forest: Safety Jamien may become 'the best thing at Auburn'
- 2 local offenders have parole denied
- Police to separate sides in protests
- Scarcity of key material squeezes medical mask manufacturing
- Cowboys' Prescott acknowledges mental struggles of offseason
Most Read
Articles
- Mix-use project coming to Pine Street
- Capital murder suspect had crime spree
- Food Network ranks Sheffield's George's Steak Pit best in Alabama
- TVA prepares to transfer remains to Chickasaws
- Man accused in son's death has initial hearing
- Aerotek hiring event scheduled for Thursday
- FreightCar closing Colbert plant
- Leighton man killed in crash
- 4 inmates with Colbert cases have parole hearings this week
- Waterloo fire department provides fireworks Sunday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Undercover drug detective, informant killed; 3 are arrested
- Mix-use project coming to Pine Street
- Capital murder suspect had crime spree
- Food Network ranks Sheffield's George's Steak Pit best in Alabama
- Week 3: Alabama high school football standings
- 2 arrested following theft of 4 trucks from dealership
- Gary Wayne Pettus
- TVA prepares to transfer remains to Chickasaws
- Doctor, pharmacist sentenced in prescription drug scam
- Man accused in son's death has initial hearing
Images
Videos
Commented
- Yes, change is going to come (22)
- Let's preserve hope, hard work, democracy (8)
- Trump was right to fire TVA chair (5)
- Where does erasing of our history stop? (5)
- You Said It (4)
- Are you pro life or anti them? (4)
- Facebook shouldn't be political forum (3)
- Prayer doesn't violate the 'religion' clause (2)
- You Said it (2)
- Abortion is the last remaining scourge (2)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented