FLORENCE — Tara LaVonne Phillips, age 42, died August 29, 2021. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral is noon Thursday at the funeral home chapel with burial to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com.

