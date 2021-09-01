FLORENCE — Tara LaVonne Phillips, age 42, of Florence, Alabama, passed away August 29, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 at Williams Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral will be held Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Williams Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Tara was preceded in death by her father, Milton Phillips; and mother, Pamela Phillips. Survivors include her son, Elijah Allison; siblings, Tina Vaughn (Jason), Tammie Miller (Howard), Dale Phillips (Donna); nieces and nephews, Lydia Miller, Madison Miller (Victor), Tyler Whipple, Michael and Lee Carmack, and Trey Phillips (Kayla).
She enjoyed scary movies, especially Stephen King, loved her music and you could hear it a mile away. Was as an avid collector of Pop Figures and Sugar Skulls. She kept it “Real Gangster,” if you needed to be hi-on-life, just come by her house! Tara was loved by many and sure will be missed.
