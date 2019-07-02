BARTON — Mr. Tarvis Delano “T.J.” Brown, Jr., 16, of Barton passed Thursday, June 27, 2019. Funeral service for Mr. Brown will be noon Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at First Missionary Baptist Church, Tuscumbia, Rev. Otis Smith, Jr., Pastor Rev. Karlos Felton, Eulogist. Burial will be in Zion No. 1 Cemetery, Barton. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. The public viewing hours will be today, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation with the family will be today from 6 to 8 p.m.
Delano Brown, Jr. “T.J.” was born on October 26, 2002 in Chattanooga, TN to Mr. Tarvis Brown, Sr. and Mrs. Tara Kammoun.
T.J. accepted Christ at the early age of nine years old and was baptized at Zion No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church in Barton by Rev. Karlos D. Felton. He was currently an active member of Zion No. 1 M.B. Church.
T.J. attended Deshler High School where he was a member of the football team and track team.
T.J. had a heart of gold and loved BIG. Everyone he came in contact with would receive a hug and would never forget him. He was a fun-loving person with a unique sense of humor. He enjoyed life; he loved to sing, dance, take selfies, and his curls. He brought joy wherever he went.
His memories will be cherished by his parents, Tarvis and Ginny Brown of Barton, and Tara and Thameur Kammoun of Rogersville; grandparents, Willie and Nadeen Brown of Barton, Glenn and Marion Thornton of Rogersville, Sarah Thornton of Florence, and Billy Kratz of Tuscumbia; seven sisters, Lauren (Josh) Tobin, Summer Bates, Tationa Billingsley, Alexis Welch, Caitlyn (Anna) Billingsley, Taijah Brown and Sarah Welch; one brother, Othman Kammoun; two uncles, Willie (Charlene) Brown and Tommy (Wendi) Thornton; one aunt, Peggy (Tracy) Thompson; two nieces, Ari Jones and Ella Tobin; three nephews, Taran and Tatum Billingsley and Connor Tobin; four first cousins, Chandler Brown, Chase Brown, Jaxon Penn and Greyson Thornton; six great-aunts; two great-uncles and many cousins whom he loved dearly and they loved him just as much in return.
T.J. also had very special family friends who he referred to as his uncle, Anthony Long, Jr.; aunt, Micki Cochran and little cousin, Kesleigh Long.
He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends that he has made throughout his life.
Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.
