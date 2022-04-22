ANDERSON — Taylor Brett Heathcock, age 33, of Anderson, passed away April 19, 2022. The family will receive friends at Williams Funeral Home on Saturday, April 23, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Bobby Strickland officiating. Burial will be private.
Taylor was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Harold Dean Heathcock and Marc Miller, Sr.
Survivors include his mother, Rachelle Martin (Jeff); father, Brett Heathcock (Tammy); grandmothers, Charlotte Rumore (Tony) and Carolyn Heathcock; sisters, Ashley Reddick and Brittany Parker (Patrick); and six nieces.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jared Grigsby, Patrick Parker, Jake Wilkerson, Chase Creasy, Nic Williams, and Blake Curtis. Honorary pallbearers will be Rogers Football Team.
He loved playing his guitar, reading, playing video games and was an Alabama fan all the way. He was in the Class of 2006 at Rogers High School, where he played football and took great pride in being a Rogers Pirate.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
