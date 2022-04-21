ANDERSON — Taylor Brett Heathcock, 33, died April 19, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be private. Survivors include his mother, Rochelle Martin (Jeff); father, Brett Heathcock (Tammy). Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

